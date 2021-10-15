42,064 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 214,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 277,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

