421,500 Shares in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) Acquired by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 421,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth $150,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth $200,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth $263,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth $999,000.

Big Sky Growth Partners stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,117. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.94. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

