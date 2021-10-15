43,207 Shares in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Agora by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Agora by 38.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the first quarter worth $2,552,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agora by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 17,886 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

API has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agora from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of API opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.92 and a beta of 0.21. Agora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $114.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.24.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.33 million during the quarter. Agora had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. Equities analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

