437 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 437 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after buying an additional 402,360 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after buying an additional 956,026 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,430,000 after buying an additional 38,139 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 89.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,998,000 after buying an additional 1,106,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total transaction of $15,507,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,644,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $820,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $326.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.20 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.57. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.