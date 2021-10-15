472,213 Shares in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) Acquired by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 472,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,661,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 12.88% of Roth CH Acquisition III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the second quarter worth $7,896,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the second quarter worth $247,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the second quarter worth $66,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the second quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the second quarter worth $987,000.

Get Roth CH Acquisition III alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Roth CH Acquisition III in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ROCR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 105,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,970. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90.

Roth CH Acquisition III Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.