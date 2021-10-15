$62.10 Million in Sales Expected for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will announce sales of $62.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.50 million to $63.30 million. Cardlytics posted sales of $46.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $257.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $252.15 million to $260.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $358.52 million, with estimates ranging from $346.20 million to $369.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $156,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,674 shares in the company, valued at $18,372,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $352,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,156,901.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and sold 20,750 shares valued at $2,006,035. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cardlytics by 245.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Cardlytics in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 130.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $70.70 and a 1 year high of $161.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 2.53.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

