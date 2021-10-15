6,214 Shares in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Acquired by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,534. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

