$670.75 Million in Sales Expected for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to announce $670.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $671.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $670.40 million. Americold Realty Trust posted sales of $497.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Americold Realty Trust.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%.

COLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 30.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 275,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.42, a PEG ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.09. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

See Also: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.