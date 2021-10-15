$68.29 Million in Sales Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to announce sales of $68.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.30 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $50.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $238.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $229.00 million to $255.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $346.36 million, with estimates ranging from $331.20 million to $384.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.17 million.

NOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

Shares of NYSE NOVA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.10. 3,733,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43.

In related news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,395,000 after purchasing an additional 974,595 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,777,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,703,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,269,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,635,000 after purchasing an additional 64,104 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

