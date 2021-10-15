766,032 Shares in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) Bought by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 766,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,645,000. Iron Spark I comprises about 1.0% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter worth $1,532,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I in the second quarter worth $1,996,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I in the second quarter worth $998,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I in the second quarter worth $586,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I in the second quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Spark I stock remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,369. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95. Iron Spark I Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

