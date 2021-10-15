$8.69 EPS Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $8.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.31 to $9.07. Texas Pacific Land posted earnings per share of $5.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year earnings of $31.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.94 to $32.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $46.82 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%.

TPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded up $6.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,221.80. The company had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,081. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,308.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,462.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Pacific Land has a 52-week low of $439.05 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,774,000 after buying an additional 148,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,717,000 after buying an additional 130,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,071,000 after acquiring an additional 71,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth approximately $96,473,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,652,000 after buying an additional 43,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

