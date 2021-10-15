$821.56 Million in Sales Expected for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will report sales of $821.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $750.00 million and the highest is $893.04 million. Travel + Leisure reported sales of $614.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

TNL traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.46. 4,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,591. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

