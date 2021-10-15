8,335 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of AZN opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $61.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 68.16%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

