89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETNB. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.25.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.82, a quick ratio of 23.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 89bio has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $360.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.20). Research analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $136,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in 89bio by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 89bio by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in 89bio by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

