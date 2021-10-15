$94.30 Million in Sales Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to announce $94.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.10 million and the highest is $94.50 million. Everbridge posted sales of $71.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $363.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.80 million to $363.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $452.70 million, with estimates ranging from $447.53 million to $456.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.90.

NASDAQ EVBG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.70. 2,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,418. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.77.

In other news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total transaction of $407,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,111,530. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

