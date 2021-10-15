ABB (NYSE:ABB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ABB has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $36.78 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

NYSE ABB traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 93,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,528. ABB has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 141.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 288.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ABB by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ABB by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. 4.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

