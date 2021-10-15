Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Up 4%

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s share price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.01 and last traded at $11.01. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 345,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Absci has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Absci Corp will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen K. Mcginnis acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600.

About Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

