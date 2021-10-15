Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Shares Up 0.4%

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.84 and last traded at $14.84. 1,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 7,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Separately, CIBC reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.926 per share. This represents a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

About Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the following segments: New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. The firm owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick & Maine and provides timber services relating to timberlands in New Brunswick.

