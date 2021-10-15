ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACCO. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.60 million. Research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 368,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after buying an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $844,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

