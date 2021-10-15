AcuityAds (ATY) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

AcuityAds (NYSE: ATY) is one of 122 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare AcuityAds to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AcuityAds and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 0 3 0 3.00 AcuityAds Competitors 643 3091 4732 89 2.50

AcuityAds currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 134.85%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 27.10%. Given AcuityAds’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of AcuityAds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AcuityAds and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds 8.27% 37.91% 21.30% AcuityAds Competitors -36.44% -1,712.66% -10.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AcuityAds and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds $78.30 million $2.76 million 33.00 AcuityAds Competitors $1.04 billion $2.10 million 17.09

AcuityAds’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AcuityAds. AcuityAds is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AcuityAds beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

