Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Shares of Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) were down 9.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.46 and last traded at $31.53. Approximately 12,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 689,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADGI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.62. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

