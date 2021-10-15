Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Downgraded by William Blair to Market Perform

William Blair cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.27.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ADMS opened at $8.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $367.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.69. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 522,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 81,634 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 402.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 84,538 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,670,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 182,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 60,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.