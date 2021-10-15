Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Downgraded by William Blair to Market Perform

William Blair cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.27.
NASDAQ ADMS opened at $8.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $367.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.69. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $9.15.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 522,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 81,634 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 402.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 84,538 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,670,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 182,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 60,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.
Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.
