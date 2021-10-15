adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €345.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €345.00 ($405.88) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective on adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on adidas in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on adidas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €328.75 ($386.76).

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €267.00 ($314.12) on Friday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €291.49 and its 200-day moving average price is €292.16.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

