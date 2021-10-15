ADT (NYSE:ADT) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ADT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Get ADT alerts:

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.33). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in ADT by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ADT by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 195,227 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ADT by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ADT by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADT

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.