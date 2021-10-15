Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$8.00 at Tudor Pickering

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.55.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$6.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 114.14. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$1.67 and a one year high of C$6.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.52.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,421,931.20.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

