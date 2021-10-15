Advisory Services Network LLC Has $129,000 Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $7,153,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,922.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 83,020 shares during the period. Aravt Global LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $10,446,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 340,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,623,000 after buying an additional 89,247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.41. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.86 and a 12-month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $107,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at $160,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,574 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $518,437.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,891 shares of company stock worth $3,597,601. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

