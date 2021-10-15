Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $141,000 in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in TELUS by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TELUS by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TU stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

