Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $147,000 in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 33.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,481,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,061 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,049,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 186.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after buying an additional 430,945 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 214.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,472,000 after purchasing an additional 418,438 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,793,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,433,000 after purchasing an additional 376,271 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

