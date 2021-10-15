Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $80.68 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $81.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.57.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

