Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 1.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 261.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HI stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.96%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

