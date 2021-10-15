Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 542.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,317 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,392,000 after buying an additional 353,484 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,777,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,145,000 after purchasing an additional 69,433 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,046,000 after buying an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hubbell by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,645,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,529,000 after buying an additional 56,887 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell stock opened at $187.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $142.21 and a 52-week high of $209.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

