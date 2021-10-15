Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aeva Technologies.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:AEVA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 15,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,236. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 2,305.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 64,699 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 20.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $809,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 23.9% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 25,369,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,850 shares in the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.