AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $55.18

Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.18 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 46.45 ($0.61). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 50.30 ($0.66), with a volume of 5,083,514 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 32.17, a current ratio of 32.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.35. The company has a market capitalization of £369.42 million and a P/E ratio of -55.89.

Get AFC Energy alerts:

In other AFC Energy news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 15,000 shares of AFC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £8,700 ($11,366.61).

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.