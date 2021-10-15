Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Sets New 12-Month High at $148.20

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $148.20 and last traded at $146.89, with a volume of 321042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price target on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.04.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,568,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $809,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,742,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

