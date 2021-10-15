Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AFL. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. raised their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Aflac alerts:

NYSE:AFL opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.48.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.