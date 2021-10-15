AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Raised to $165.00 at Citigroup

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.36.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $127.29 on Tuesday. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $74.76 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,145,000 after purchasing an additional 170,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,795,000 after acquiring an additional 126,068 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,102,000 after acquiring an additional 89,463 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,375,000 after purchasing an additional 389,929 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 924,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,601,000 after purchasing an additional 32,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

