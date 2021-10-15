AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

AIKI stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.51. AIkido Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 2,753,862.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,542,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,542,163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the second quarter worth $874,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the second quarter worth $817,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 80,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AIkido Pharma by 310.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 346,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 261,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

