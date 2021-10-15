AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.
AIKI stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.51. AIkido Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.
AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About AIkido Pharma
AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
