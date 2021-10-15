Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €4.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) target price on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.98 ($2.33) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.18) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €3.26 ($3.83).

Shares of AF stock opened at €4.03 ($4.74) on Thursday. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a twelve month high of €14.65 ($17.24). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.36.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

