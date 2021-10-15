Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Air Industries Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Industries Group by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 115,103 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Air Industries Group by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 576,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 113,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Air Industries Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Air Industries Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 18,613 shares during the last quarter. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

