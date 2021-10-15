Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $105.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

