Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the September 15th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOF opened at $108.05 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $97.02 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.40.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

