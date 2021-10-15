Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Holdings Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2,508.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 225,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 26,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,139,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $792,459,000 after buying an additional 236,923 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,463,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,247,000 after buying an additional 283,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NYSE ALK opened at $57.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.54) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $278,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock worth $863,007 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

