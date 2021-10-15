Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 231,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 633.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,099 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 111,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $278,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,665 shares of company stock worth $863,007. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.51. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

