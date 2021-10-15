Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $13.90 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $34.09. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

ACI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of Albertsons Companies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.15.

NYSE:ACI opened at $28.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,750 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 541.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 302,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

