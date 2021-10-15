Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.24% from the stock’s current price.

AA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

AA traded up $5.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.30. 252,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,198,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 2.52.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

