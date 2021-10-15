Aleph.im Hits One Day Volume of $1.56 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $66.21 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000871 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aleph.im has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00044109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.96 or 0.00208482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00093832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,823,724 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

