Algert Global LLC Cuts Stock Position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,650 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Antares Pharma worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 249,427 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 33.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 707,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 176,027 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 18.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,952 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 1,174,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

ATRS opened at $3.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.49. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.07 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 37.73%. On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antares Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

