Algert Global LLC Reduces Position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.07% of Verso worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Verso by 81.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verso by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,732,000 after acquiring an additional 181,546 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Verso by 20.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Verso by 26.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Verso by 22.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 399,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VRS opened at $20.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. Verso Co. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.23 million. Verso had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Verso Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

