Algert Global LLC Sells 6,121 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,552,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,117,000 after acquiring an additional 272,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,214,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,593,000 after acquiring an additional 46,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,639,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAL opened at $113.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.99. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $114.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.

In other news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

