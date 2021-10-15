Algert Global LLC Sells 94,542 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,542 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,507,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,253,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,251,000 after buying an additional 3,065,806 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,153,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,519,000 after buying an additional 38,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Zynga by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $545,319.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 635,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,580,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,369 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,473 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Zynga stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.